Distribution of Pongal gift hamper begins in districts

January 09, 2023 07:48 pm | Updated 07:48 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau
Collector K. Senthil Raj distributes Pongal gift hamper to a beneficiary in Thoothukudi on Monday.

Collector K. Senthil Raj distributes Pongal gift hamper to a beneficiary in Thoothukudi on Monday. | Photo Credit: N. RAJESH

Distribution of Pongal gift hampers comprising ₹1,000 in cash, a kg of raw rice, a kg of jaggery and a sugarcane began here on Monday.

 At a simple function held in a ration shop at Thirunagar in Palayamkottai, Collector V. Vishnu inaugurated the distribution in the presence of MP S. Gnanathiraviam, Mayor P.M. Saravanan and Deputy Mayor K.R. Raju.

Ration cardholders with the Pongal gift hamper at Vannarpettai in Tirunelveli on Monday.

Ration cardholders with the Pongal gift hamper at Vannarpettai in Tirunelveli on Monday. | Photo Credit: A. SHAIKMOHIDEEN

Mr. Vishnu said the Pongal gift-hampers worth ₹54 crore would be given to 4,87,555 cardholders and inmates of Sri Lankan Tamil refugee camps from Monday. Any member of the family could receive the gift by visiting the ration shop. The registered mobile phone would receive the message immediately after the gift-hamper was given.

 Distribution of Pongal gift hamper would be monitored by special teams and any complaint can be registered with the Collectorate Control Room (93424 71314), Control Room of Tirunelveli Taluk Supplies Officer (94450 00380) Palayamkottai TSO (94450 00381), Maanur TSO (94457 96458), Ambasamudram TSO (94450 00386), Cheranmahadevi TSO (94457 96459), Nanguneri TSO (94450 00387), Radhapuram TSO (94450 00388) and Thisaiyanvilai TSO (94999 37025).

Complaints may also be registered via 1967 and 1800-425-5901 also, Mr. Vishnu said.

 “Since the gift hampers have to be given before Pongal, the ration shops will function on Friday [January 13],” the Collector said.

 In Thoothukudi, Collector K. Senthil Raj inaugurated the distribution in the presence of Mayor Jegan Periyasamy in a ration shop at Polepettai and also at Veerapandianpattinam.

 Dr. Senthil Raj said 5,23,894 cardholders would receive the gift hamper.

 Collector of Kanniyakumari M. Aravind inaugurated the distribution at at a ration shop at Nesamony Nagar in the presence of Nagercoil Corporation Mayor R. Mahesh. He said 5,72,725 cardholders of the district would receive the gift hamper.

 In Tenkasi, District Revenue Officer Padmavathi, who inaugurated the distribution at Housing Board Colony, said 4,68,893 families would receive the gift hamper.

