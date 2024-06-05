Distribution of manja pai, planting of saplings mark World Environment Day in Virudhunagar district

Distribution of manja pai (cloth bags) and planting of five lakh saplings marked World Environment Day in Virudhunagar district on Wednesday.

After distributing the cloth bags, Collector V.P. Jeyaseelan flagged off an awareness rally by students.

The district administration has planned to plant 10 lakh saplings in June with the objective of restoring land, preventing desertification and for drought resistance, .

As part of the plan, 200 saplings were plainted in Sivangnanpuaram in Sivakasi Panchayat Union and 400 saplings in Vadamalapuram and 100 saplings in Anaiyur.

Manjapai were distributed to students of Government school in Vellore.

District Rural Development Agency, Project Director, Dhandapani, Assistant Director, Panchayats, Visalatchi, and Divisional Engineer, Hgihways, Packiyalakshmi were among those who were present.