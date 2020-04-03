Distribution of goods through PDS begins

Distribution of ₹1,000 under COVID-19 relief assistance and essential commodities through public distribution shops (PDS) began in Madurai district on Thursday.

An official from the Department of Cooperation said that relief assistance of ₹1,000 was given to 90,026 ‘rice’ card holders through 1,356 ration shops. Other commodities such as sugar, pulses and cooking oil were also distributed to the family card holders.

To prevent crowding at the shops, it was ensured that only 100 customers who had token were allowed to stand in queues, the official said.

Boxes were drawn in front of shops to ensure personal distancing between customers. Police personnel were deployed at the ration shops to regulate them.

A video in which a resident of Aruldosspuram complained about the poor quality of rice distributed through a PDS became viral on social media. Collector T.G. Vinay said they inspected the spot and found that few sacks of rice were of low quality. “We immediately replaced the rice for the resident with that of a better quality rice. On the whole, the distribution of commodities was smooth in the district,” he said.

The Cooperation Department official said that distribution of commodities and relief assistance was not held in a portion of Melur where COVID-19 positive cases were reported. “Based on the decision of the Collector and health officials, we will proceed further,” he said.