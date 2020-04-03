Madurai

Distribution of goods through PDS begins

Big relief: Card holders maintain personal distancing in front of a ration shop in Karumpalai in Madurai on Thursday.

Big relief: Card holders maintain personal distancing in front of a ration shop in Karumpalai in Madurai on Thursday.  

Personal distancing among customers ensured

Distribution of ₹1,000 under COVID-19 relief assistance and essential commodities through public distribution shops (PDS) began in Madurai district on Thursday.

An official from the Department of Cooperation said that relief assistance of ₹1,000 was given to 90,026 ‘rice’ card holders through 1,356 ration shops. Other commodities such as sugar, pulses and cooking oil were also distributed to the family card holders.

To prevent crowding at the shops, it was ensured that only 100 customers who had token were allowed to stand in queues, the official said.

Boxes were drawn in front of shops to ensure personal distancing between customers. Police personnel were deployed at the ration shops to regulate them.

A video in which a resident of Aruldosspuram complained about the poor quality of rice distributed through a PDS became viral on social media. Collector T.G. Vinay said they inspected the spot and found that few sacks of rice were of low quality. “We immediately replaced the rice for the resident with that of a better quality rice. On the whole, the distribution of commodities was smooth in the district,” he said.

The Cooperation Department official said that distribution of commodities and relief assistance was not held in a portion of Melur where COVID-19 positive cases were reported. “Based on the decision of the Collector and health officials, we will proceed further,” he said.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 3, 2020 3:52:53 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/distribution-of-goods-through-pds-begins/article31243115.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY