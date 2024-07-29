Distribution of free uniforms to schoolchildren commences; 65,053 children to get free uniforms in Tirunelveli

District Collector K. P. Karthikeyan distributed free uniforms to schoolchildren here on Monday in the presence of Palayamkottai MLA M. Abdul Wahab.

In a function organised at the Corporation Primary School at Kurichi in Melapalayam, Dr. Karthikeyan distributed the uniforms meant for this academic year to 64 children benefiting from the Nutritious Meal Scheme. The uniforms are supplied by Department of Social Welfare.

The District Collector said 65,053 children in Class I to VIII in 1,185 government and government-aided school in the district would benefit through this scheme.

District Social Welfare Officer (In-Charge) R. Rajapriya and District Educational Officer (In-Charge) Alagurajan were present.

In Tenkasi, District Collector A.K. Kamal Kishore distributed the uniforms to the children in a function held at I.C.E. Eswaran Government Boys’ Higher Secondary School. The Collector, who distributed the uniforms to 71 children on the occasion, said ₹2 crore-worth uniforms would be given to 69,689 children in 1,021 schools in Tenkasi district during this academic year.

Kanniyakumari District Collector R. Alagumeena distributed free uniforms to the children of Government Model Higher Secondary School at Thuckalay. In Kanniyakumari district, 56,462 children will get the uniforms.

“While the first phase of distribution of free uniforms will be completed before September 30, the left-out students will get their uniforms before November-end,” the Collector said.