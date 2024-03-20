Distribution of Form 12D for elderly persons, voters with disabilities begins

March 20, 2024 07:48 pm | Updated 07:48 pm IST - Virudhunagar

Distribution of Form 12D seeking the consent from elderly voters aged 85 years and above and differently-abled voters with 40% disabilities for opting for voting from home facility has begun.

Virudhunagar District Election Officer V. P. Jeyaseelan made door-to-door visits in Alagapuri near here to explain the new facility to the elderly voters.

He also honoured few elderly voters who had cast their votes number of times in the past with a shawl. The elderly people were told about the option of voting from home which would ensure that no voter would miss the opportunity to cast his or her votes because of age-related or disability-related inconveniences.

ADVERTISEMENT

He also told them about the importance of exercising their franchise in democracy.

Under the new facility, those wishing to vote from home can give their consent through Form 12 D. Others, who want to physically go to the polling booth on the day of polling, April 19, can decline the option.

The distribution would be completed by March 24.

Virudhunagar district has some 10,000 voters aged above 85 years and some 8,000 persons with disabilities with 40%.

Those voters who opt for vote from home would get postal ballots delivered at their doorsteps by a team of polling officials. They can cast their votes at their homes in the presence of polling agents.

The date and time of visit would be intimated to such voters by the block-level officers.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.