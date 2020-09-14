Distribution of deworming tablets commences

THOOTHUKUDI
Distribution of deworming tablets to the children between the age of 1 and 19 in the second phase commenced here on Monday.
Collector Sandeep Nanduri, who formally kicked off the distribution of deworming tablets at Terespuram, said the tablets, being given to the children twice a year – in February and also in September / October — with the objective of saving the children from anemia and thereby providing a firm foundation for creating a healthy society.
“In Thoothukudi district, the tablet will be given to a total of 4,38,655 children. Hence, all the children should take the tablets to save themselves from worms that cause anemia,” the Collector appealed.
Since the schools and the anganvadis remain closed in the wake of pandemic, the tablets would be distributed through the primary health centres and the urban primary health centres from where the parents of the children could get the tablets between September 14 and 19 (for 3 days) and again from September 21 to 26 (except Tuesday and Wednesday).
The health workers would visit the houses to administer the tablet to the uncovered children on September 28 for which the parents should cooperate, Mr. Sandeep appealed.
Corporation Commissioner V.P. Jayaseelan and City Health Officer Arun Kumar were present.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath