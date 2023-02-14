Distribution of deworming tablets begins in districts

February 14, 2023 07:01 pm | Updated 07:01 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

Distribution of Albendazole, a deworming tablet, to children began in Tirunelveli on Tuesday, with Collector K.P. Karthikeyan inaugurating the exercise at Panagudi Government Higher Secondary School.

Albendazole is used to treat infections caused by worms, and neurocysticercosis, an infection of the nervous system caused by pork tapeworms. The medicine is also used to treat cystic hydatid disease of the liver, lung, and peritoneum, an infection caused by dog tapeworms.

Dr. Karthikeyan said the distribution of albendazole to students, children below the age of 19 and women aged between 20 and 30, was being done at primary health centres, anganvadis, government and government-aided schools, private schools and government and private colleges.. Trained teachers, nurses, sanitary inspectors and medical officers were monitoring the distribution of the tablets.

Administration of the tablet to pregnant women and school dropouts was being done in anganvadis and primary health centres.

“In Tirunelveli district, 5,49,813 children aged between 1 and 19 and 1,61,844 women aged between 20 and 30 will be given the tablet on Tuesday. Those who are not covered in the first phase will be given the tablet on February 21,” Dr. Karthikeyan said.

While children below two years were given half-a-tablet (200 gram), others were given one tablet (400 gram). “Administration of albendazole will prevent anaemia caused by tapeworm, improve immunity, intelligence and physical growth. Hence, the children should take the tablet without fear,” he added..

Deputy Director of Public Health Rajendran was present.

In Thoothukudi district, Collector K. Senthil Raj inaugurated the distribution of the tablets at Subbiah Vidhyalayam Girls Higher Secondary School in the presence of Mayor Jegan Periyasamy and Deputy Director of Health Services Porchelvan.

The tablet would be given to 4,48,566 children and 1,10,452 women in the district.

Kanniyakumari Collector P.N. Sridhar inaugurated the distribution of albendazole tablets to the children of Government Primary School in Ganapathi Nagar in Nagercoil in the presence of Nagercoil Corporation Commissioner Anand Mohan and Mayor R. Mahesh.

Mr. Sridhar appealed to the children to keep their hands clean always by washing them with soap after using the toilet to avoid infection by worms.

In Kanniyakumari district, the tablet would be given to 5,58,766 children and 75,043 women, said the Collector, who also interacted with the mentally challenged children being rehabilitated in a home on the school premises.

Tenkasi Collector D. Ravichandran administered the deworming tablets to children of a school in Tenkasi.