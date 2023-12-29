Distribution of cash assistance to flood-affected people begins in Thoothukudi and Tirunelveli districts

December 29, 2023 07:53 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

Distribution of cash assistance of ₹6,000 / ₹1,000 each to cardholders and five kg of rice to people, who were affected in the flood on December 17 and 18, started across Thoothukudi and Tirunelveli districts on Friday.

After visiting the affected areas, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had announced that the State government would give ₹6,000 to cardholders in areas where people incurred heavy loss, and ₹1,000 to people whose loss was lesser.

Three days ago, officials from the Revenue and Civil Supplies distributed tokens to the affected family card holders and asked them to collect the cash assistance at their respective ration shops. To prevent people crowding at the shops, the officials planned staggered distribution under which it would be made street by street.

Apart from the leaders from Thoothukudi district - Ministers Geetha Jeevan and Anitha R. Radhakrishnan and MP Kanimozhi - the Chief Minister had instructed Ministers I. Periyasamy, KR Periakaruppan, R. Sakkarapani, P. Moorthy, Gingee K.S. Masthan, Siva V. Meyyanathan, C.V. Ganesan, T. Mano Thangaraj and M. Mathiventhan to inspect the taluks where the distribution was taking place.

According to officials, 5.37 lakh cardholders in the district would get the cash assistance amounting to ₹215 crore. While people in Thoothukudi, Tiruchendur, Srivaikuntam, Eral and Sattankulam taluks would get ₹6,000 each and five kg rice through 508 ration shops, residents of Kovilpatti, Vilathikulam, Ettayapuram, Ottapidaram and Kayathar taluks would get ₹1,000 and five kg rice from 449 shops.

In Tirunelveli

In Tirunelveli district, 5.04 lakh cardholders will receive total cash assistance of ₹220.76 crore through 796 ration shops - ₹6,000 for 3.40 lakh people and ₹1,000 for 1.63 lakh people.

District Monitoring Officer R. Selvaraj visited a ration shop in Kariamanicka Perumal Koil Street in Tirunelveli Town and enquired with the staff and the public about the distribution. The officials said the distribution was going on smoothly and that in the next two to three days the exercise would be completed. Some of the disgruntled residents of Maanur village said that even after the officials inspected and ascertained that the damage was colossal, the cash assistance was limited to a paltry ₹1,000.

