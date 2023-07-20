July 20, 2023 10:33 pm | Updated 10:33 pm IST - MADURAI

The distribution of applications and tokens for the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai scheme, for women heads of families, began in Madurai district on Thursday. The staff of fair price shops distributed them to the people at their doorstep.

“So far 87,500 applications have been distributed to households, i.e. 21 % of the applications have been distributed on the first day. More households will be covered on the next three days as the camps for registration of applications begin from July 24”, said Joint Registrar of Cooperative Societies, Madurai Region, S. Gurumoorthy.

Camps for the registration of the applications under the scheme will be held in two phases in Madurai district. The first phase will be held from July 24 to August 4 and the second phase from August 5 to August 16.

He said that a total of 9,68,645 applications would be distributed in 11 talukas in Madurai district. Madurai East, Madurai West, Madurai South, Kalligudi, Tirumangalam and Vadipatti will be covered in the first phase. In the second phase, Madurai North, Melur, Usilampatti, Tirupparankundram and Peraiyur will be covered. There are a total of 1,389 fair price shops in Madurai district, he said.

The applications will be registered at the camps on all days, including Sundays, from 9.30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 5.30 p.m.. The camp details for the respective residences, streets, wards and dates would be put up on the information board of the fair price shops.

