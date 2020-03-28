Distribution of ₹1,000 and essential items at PDS shops to begin on April 2

The district administration has announced that it will begin giving ₹1,000 and essential commodities including free rice, cooking oil, sugar and pulses as per Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami's announcement in the Assembly from April 2 to ‘rice’ ration card holders.

A senior official from the District Supply Office said that in the wake of COVID-19, salesmen from various fair price shops will visit individual houses in their area and provide a token prescribing the date and time when individuals must line up to collect rations.

This is to avoid crowding of these shops.

The individuals must also maintain one meter or three feet distance from each other as a precautionary measure against COVID-19. The officer said that they were unclear about whether precautionary steps have been taken by salesmen who are to visit houses and distribute tokens.

The Chief Minister announced that since construction workers and auto drivers will be most affected, they will be given a special relief amount of ₹1,000 each along with 15 kgs of rice, one kilogram of pulses and cooking oil each.

Migrant construction workers those in other unorganised sectors will receive 15 kgs of rice, one kilogram of pulses and cooking oil each after they are identified by the District Collector and the Labour department.

The distribution will likely end on April 15, the officer added.