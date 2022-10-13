‘Disseminate latest cropping patterns to growers’

The Hindu Bureau
October 13, 2022 20:49 IST

PERIYAKULAM

Theni Collector K V Muralidharan urged horticulture experts to disseminate the latest cropping patterns to the growers here on Wednesday.

Inaugurating a training programme organised by the Horticultural College and Research Institute here, he said the latest technology and techniques should benefit the farmers.

The Tamil Nadu government had a wide range of programmes to enhance the cultivation of horticulture crop in such regions. The presence of HR&CI here should be a bonanza to the growers, Mr. Muralidharan said and assured all support from the district administration.

The HR&CI Dean Dr J Rajangam said that 340 farmers had benefited under the State Planning Commission sponsored State Balanced Growth Fund scheme. With technological intervention, the HC&RI scientists had developed an innovative dry land fruit crop production model through the SBGF scheme.

To emphasis the outcome of SPC-SBGF programme, seven critical integrated themes related to dryland cropping system were delivered, which included introduction to drought prone varieties, canopy management, micro irrigation, input use efficiency, soil health management and value addition.

The Collector inaugurated an exhibition on innovative rainfed cropping model, crop calendars and students start-up entrepreneurs programme for the benefit of farmers. He highlighted the importance of post-harvest management and value addition of horticultural crops particularly utilisation of minor fruits, moringa and vegetables. He distributed ‘nutri-kit fruit plants’ and organic amendments to ensure the nutritional and livelihood security for dryland farmers.

Theni district Agriculture Department Joint Director A. Anusuya and Dhanalakshmi, Deputy Director felicitated. Professor S. Saraswathy Head, Department of Fruit Science, proposed a vote of thanks.

