Disruption in drinking water supply

In view of pipeline work, water supply will be suspended in wards 19, 26 and 27 in Melapalayam zone of Tirunelveli on Saturday, August 14. In a statement, Corporation Commissioner G. Kannan said since one of the major pipelines near Gopalasamudram Bridge got punctured, steps had been taken to replace the 600 mm MS pipe with a new one. As the work will be taken up on Friday, residents living in these wards will not get water on Saturday. Hence, the residents are requested to use drinking water judiciously, Mr. Kannan said.

