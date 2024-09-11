Disproportionate assets case against head surveyor, wife

The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Wing police have registered disproportionate assets case against a head surveyor and his wife.

Sources in Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Wing police said complaints were received against head surveyor Mariappan saying that he was allegedly demanding bribe from the public for surveying the lands. When the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Wing police probed the complaints, they found some substance of truth.

Subsequently, the police raided Mariappan’s house at Shanthi Nagar in Palayamkottai and reportedly recovered a pile of property documents. Mariappan had reportedly amassed 124% wealth over his known sources of income.

The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Wing police have registered case against Mariappan and his wife Krishna Jayanthi.