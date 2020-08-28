Panel mistook ‘demonetisation’ for ‘devaluation’: High Court

Madurai

28 August 2020

Judge expresses displeasure over its failure to differentiate between the terms

Expressing displeasure over an expert committee’s failure to differentiate between the terms ‘devaluation’ and ‘demonetisation’ of currency, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Friday directed the Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board to award 0.5 marks to two petitioners who had missed out on the cut-off by the slimmest of margins.

The court was hearing the petitions filed by T.S. Abinesh and K. Rajkumar, who had applied for the direct recruitment to the post of Sub-Inspector of Police (Taluk, Armed Reserve and Tamil Nadu Special Police) 2019. They secured 48 marks in the written examination, missing out on the cut-off mark by 0.5 mark and failed to make it to the next round.

The main contention of the petitioners is that one of the questions asked in the examination was: “How many times the Indian rupee was devalued since 1947?” The right answer was “three times” and the same was given in the preliminary key answer too. However, in the final key answer it was given as four times and the petitioners missed out on selection by 0.5 marks.

Justice R. Suresh Kumar observed that apart from the devaluation of currency thrice, the expert committee had also taken into account the demonetisation of the [₹500 and ₹1,000] currency in 2016. Therefore, the expert committee had concluded that the answer to the question was “four times”.

There is a difference between ‘devaluation’ and ‘demonetisation.’ Devaluation is the reduction in the official value of a currency in relation to other currencies and demonetisation is the act of stripping a currency unit of its status as legal tender, the court pointed out. It wondered how the expert committee of teachers had given a contrary opinion.

The mistake, though appears to be a small one, will have a wider ramification and would create a cascading effect in the selection process. The two petitioners, despite giving correct answers, have not been awarded the marks because of the expert opinion and have missed their chance of getting selected, the court noted.

It opined that the recruitment board should be cautious and keep vigil in selecting experts to be included in the committee to give an expert opinion on the key answer. To avoid such controversy, a second expert opinion can also be obtained, apart from the existing committee of experts, the court said.