Displaced residents demand more bus services to Rajakoor

The lifeline: Residents of Tamil Nadu Slum Clearance Board flats at Rajakoor depend on infrequent 42 B city bus service to reach Madurai.

Madurai

20 March 2020 11:36 IST

When buses arrive late, boys tend to avoid going to school fearing punishment

A maid residing in Tamil Nadu Slum Clearance Board tenements at Rajakoor off Sivaganga highway says her income has nearly halved after she shifted residence from South Gate in the heart of the city.

“When I was residing in the city, I used to work at seven houses. Now I can work at just three houses as I have to rush to Periyar bus stand to return home as buses to Rajakoor are very few. I wait for hours at bus stop every day to board 42B,” she says.

Another resident says she feels anxious every evening while waiting for the bus in which her 16-year-old daughter returns from school. “Due to the limited number of bus services, my daughter arrives late every day. Sometimes, in frustration, I even think of stopping her from going to school,” she says.

For around 400 families, who reside in the tenements at distant Rajakoor, infrequent bus services of Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) has multi-fold consequences - restrained access to the city is affecting their very livelihood; it will lead to school dropouts, to cite a few.

All that the residents want is regular bus services throughout the day, especially during peak hours.

In 2011, 1,566 flats were constructed at Rajakoor under Jawaharlal Nehru National Urban Renewal Mission. People from 14 places across the city, whose houses encroached upon waterbodies and government poramboke lands, were evicted and settled at these multi-storeyed apartments, to make Madurai ‘slum-free.’ However only about 400 families reside at these flats now. Many of them have returned to the city, citing lack of livelihood options at the distant place. Currently, an additional 1,088 flats are being constructed under ‘Housing for All’ scheme.

S. Pandiammal, a resident, says the first city bus comes at 5 a.m. This bus usually comes on time and many conservancy workers board it to reach their workplaces early in the morning. However, as the day progresses, the buses come at irregular intervals. Moreover, these buses are worn out and break down often,” she says.

“When buses do not come on time, we take share autorickshaws to Karuppayoorani and from there board buses to Anna bus stand. Again we have to board other modes of transport to reach our respective workplaces. So the one way fare alone costs ₹45. We are paid ₹150 a day and most part of it goes for the transport,” says R. Arivupandian, another resident.

If 42B to Periyar bus stand is run every hour, it will be a great relief to all, he says.

V. Ramachandran, policy researcher, Information and Resource Centre for the Deprived Urban Communities, a voluntary organisation, says infrequent bus service also acts as one of the factors for high dropout rate among boys. “When buses arrive late, some boys avoid going to their schools fearing punishment. Hence, many students bunk classes, go to places which normally see only a few visitors during daytime and are exposed to banned tobacco products,” he says.

Another problem at Rajakoor is defunct street lights, as women and girls feel unsafe when they return at night. Ms. Pandiammal says she and her family members, who are karagattam performers, sleep at bus stands and in front of community halls to avoid travelling through the dark streets of their complex. “Since we are living in the 35th block, we have to walk a long distance in the dark. I am also worried about the safety of my daughter who is also a karagattam performer,” she says.

All these factors have discouraged the women from rejoining the workforce, she adds. A senior official of the TNSCB says they have written to the TNSTC to increase the bus frequency to Rajakoor.

Bus stand work

A TNSTC official says the problem has arisen due to the construction work at Periyar bus stand. “Six buses used to serve Rajakoor through two routes (Simmakkal and East Gate). The construction work has constrained the operations and the issue will be sorted out,” he says.