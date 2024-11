An emergency medical dispensary was inaugurated on the premises of the Additional Combined Court Building in Sivaganga on Tuesday. It was inaugurated by the Sivaganga Principal District Judge Swarnam J. Natarajan in the presence of the Government Sivaganga Medical College Hospital Dean K. Sathyabama, judicial officers and advocates.

