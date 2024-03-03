Disorinented ‘Uzhavar Santhai’ needs new directions to stay afloat

March 03, 2024 10:10 pm | Updated 10:29 pm IST - MADURAI

When the concept of ‘Uzhavar Sandhai’ was conceptualised in 1999, the then Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi deemed it fit to launch it in agraraian Madurai. At a time when savvy middlemen were exploiting the farmers, who were ignorant of the market dynamics, by buying the vegetables for a pittance and routing them to the sellers at a high price who again inflated it with a high profit margin to sell to the end consumers, the farmers’ markets came as a godsend for farmers as well as the public.

But in the quarter century since its debut, the ‘Uzhavar Sandhai’ has lost its relevance in the rural areas of Madurai while in urban areas people still prefer them over conventional markets to buy fresh vegetables, greens and sundry other rural produce - and without jacked up prices of traders or brokers.

Madurai has seven ‘Uzhavar Santhais’ - four in city limits and three in rural areas. Anna Nagar is where the first market of Tamil Nadu was launched by Karunanidhi. It was followed by BB Kulam, Palanganatham, Anaiyur, Tirumangalam, Melur and Usilampatti - all coming under Agricultural Marketing and Agri Business Department.

Official records reveal that vegetable arrival at all the seven markets in the current financial year was 34,437 tonnes, valued at ₹141.86 crore, with a footfall of 55 lakhs. This portrays a positive picture of the farmers’ market landscape. But the ground reality is that only the four markets in the urban areas make up these big numbers.

C. Jyoti Basu, a resident of Usilampatti, says it has been years since they have seen the ‘Uzhavar Santhai,’ operating there. “While there are several reasons for farmers not showing up at the ‘Uzhavar Santhai’ to sell their produce, one major reason is the involvement of commission agents who allegedly prevent farmers from selling their own fruits and vegetables,” he says.

Moreover, the ‘Uzhavar Santhai’ functioned just opposite the conventional market where people got used to buy their vegetables along with the groceries. “While the officials are capable of encouraging farmers to sell their produce at fixed prices in the ‘Uzhavar Santhai,’ they do not want to challenge the power-wielding brokers and politicians who act behind the scenes,” he adds.

A farmer who spoke to The Hindu, says though the agents are one of the reasons for farmer hesitating to come and sell their produce at the ‘Uzhavar Santhai,’ they also complain about the poor patronage as very few visit it.

“The approach road to the ‘Uzhavar Santhai’ is also in a very bad shape keeping away the public from using it. Even if the farmers bring the vegetables, they do not want to spend the whole day for a slender profit while leaving the farm work back in the village, says Jayakumar of Communist Party of India.

So, the ‘Uzhavar Santhai’ ended up as a storage place where vendors dumped their loads and took the required quantity to sell door-to-door or in crowded places, he says.

For rural farmers, it was a disincentive to sell at the ‘Uzhavar Santhai’ where they were not welcome anyway. But officials play safe by sending reports with spiked up numbers about the working of the ‘Uzhavar Santhai’ so as not to invite probing questions regarding their functioning.

“The deserted look of the ‘Uzhavar Sandhai’ implies a serious problem of the system which needs to be corrected,” Mr. Jayakumar says.

The Melur ‘Uzhavar Santhai’ is no different. Of the 194 registered farmers, only a handful visit it

According to an official, the farmers come to the ‘Uzhavar Santhai’ between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m. and just hand over their goods to the commission agents for an agreed price. While this practice destroys the very purpose of the ‘Uzhavar Santhai,’ nothing can be done to correct it due to political ramifications surrounding it. “The agents have clout and the farmers who happen to be their neigbours or relatives very well know it and do not want to upset the equation. These agents also threaten the farmers not to bring their produce to the market when they are left with excess at the end of the day,” the official says.

As per rules, the farmer who sells his produce at the ‘Uzhavar Santhai’ should have the identity card all the time. “We cannot monitor to whom they sell and how much they earn. So, middlemen or agents under the guise of customers enter the place very easily to buy goods at a throwaway price,” official says.

A senior official says, the Agricultural Officer of Melur despite undertaking several works to encourage farmers to use ‘Uzhavar Santhai’ by listing out benefits they are entitled to, they were not ready to confront their relatives or neighbours.

B. Stalin, a resident of Melur, says, “While the working hours are from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m., the Melur ‘Uzhavar Sandhai’ is totally deserted by 8 itself as the very few farmers who come there finisn their business with the agents and go their away. But this gets registered as sales made by farmers to the customers, thus jacking up the numbers in the records.”

“Few farmers like me, who wish to sell in ‘Uzhavar Santhai,’ get demotivated after seeing the deserted santhai,” he says.

In places like Tirumangalam, as in Usilampatti, people prefer the regular market poosite to the ‘Uzhavar Santhai.’ An agricultural official at the Tirumangalam ‘Uzhavar Santhai’ says that to tackle this they have planned to establish a flower market at the entrance as a bait to attract the customers who may venture further to buy vegetables.

Agrofood Chamber of Commerce and Industry president S. Rethinavelu, who was instrumental in making the Chief Minister launch this concept after seeing its success in Punjab and the then composite Andhra Pradesh, voiced his concern over its present status. The very objective of severing the the strangehold the middlemen had on farmers so that they can sell directly to the public for a profit stands defeated.

Even at ‘Uzhavar Santhais’ in the city, it is mostly traders who occupy the shops, he says. “Karunanidhi, who heard us out, was very much impressed about the concept and decided to implement it in Tamil Nadu straighaway. But the prime motive of this concept got distorted over the years and it has reached a State where the sytem needs urgent cleansing to show the door to politicians and goons,” he adds.