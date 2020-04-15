Disinfection on at two hospitals

TENKASI

As the father of a woman court employee from Puliyangudi, who tested positive for COVID–19, visited a private hospital in Sankarankovil and Puliyangudi Government Hospital for treatment, disinfection of these places commenced on Wednesday.

Even as two persons of a family from Nannagaram near here have been undergoing treatment in Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital (TVMCH) after testing positive for COVID–19, five persons from a street in Puliyangudi, including three of a family, have been admitted to the hospital with similar infection.

After a 72-year-old man from Puliyangudi tested positive, two of his daughters too were found to have contracted COVID-19. Two more persons from the same street also have contracted the disease. And, all the five are at the TVMCH.

As one of these two daughters is working as Office Assistant in the Judicial Magistrate Court in Sankarankovil, the court staff have been asked to be in home quarantine.

Since the 72-year-old man had visited the private hospital in Sankarnakovil twice, the doctor of the hospital, staff and patients, who were there on that particular day, have been home-quarantined. Similarly, the duty doctor and staff at Puliyangudi GH have been asked to be in home quarantine for two weeks.