Coronavirus | Disinfection exercise in Madurai villages

The district administration has issued an order on Friday to disinfect all villages to prevent spread of coronavirus

The conservancy workers have been provided with masks and gloves while disinfecting villages using phenyl and bleaching powder. Additional Director of Panchayats A. Chelladurai said that since bleaching powder in Tamil Nadu was in demand and costly too, they were procuring it from Gujarat at ₹970 a bag. The exercise would be taken up on on alternate days in the 420 village panchayats.

The district administration was spreading awareness through flex boards regarding reporting of symptoms of COVID-19 to the nearest health facility. This, however, has not elicited much response. A health official says there had been no voluntary response from those with travel history due to the fear of stigma.

Mr. Chelladurai says they have begun door-to-door campaign and spread awareness of physical distancing to address this problem. In Tirumangalam and Chellampatti, migrant workers were served food, he added.