Disinfectant tunnel inaugurated

Minister for Information and Public Relations ‘Kadambur’ C. Raju on Saturday inaugurated a ‘disinfectant tunnel’ in a makeshift vegetable market at the bus stand here.
It was sponsored by Confederation of Indian Industries-Thoothukudi Chapter’s Young Indians wing and Venus Home Appliances. It will sanitise customers coming to buy vegetables. As they crossed the tunnel, the disinfectant would be sprayed on them.
Also, 1,000 sanitisers and 2,000 handwash were handed over to Collector Shilpa Prabhakar Satish on behalf of V.V. Titanium and News 7 ‘Thamizh Anbu Paalam’.
