Madurai

Disinfectant tunnel inaugurated

Minister for Information and Public Relations ‘Kadambur’ C. Raju on Saturday inaugurated a ‘disinfectant tunnel’ in a makeshift vegetable market at the bus stand here.

It was sponsored by Confederation of Indian Industries-Thoothukudi Chapter’s Young Indians wing and Venus Home Appliances. It will sanitise customers coming to buy vegetables. As they crossed the tunnel, the disinfectant would be sprayed on them.

Also, 1,000 sanitisers and 2,000 handwash were handed over to Collector Shilpa Prabhakar Satish on behalf of V.V. Titanium and News 7 ‘Thamizh Anbu Paalam’.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 4, 2020 10:04:30 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/disinfectant-tunnel-inaugurated/article31259421.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY