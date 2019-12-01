Diseased aorta of 55-year-old man replaced

MADURAI

Doctors at Preethi Hospitals performed a complex surgery on a 55-year-old as her aortic root and ascending aorta were diseased.

The acute aortic dissection surgery, which was performed for five hours recently, involved the preservation of the heart’s valve as its leaflets were in good shape.

Speaking to The Hindu, R. Meenakshisundaram, senior consultant cardiothoracic surgeon, said the aorta was diseased in some patients because of genetic factors, cholesterol deposits or age.

“The aorta begins to weaken after dilating and often splits. If a patient is diagnosed with a diseased aorta, she must be treated instantly as the aorta would otherwise swell and rupture, causing a collapse,” he said.

The surgery for the patient – a shepherd with hypertension from Theni district – was performed free of cost, said the doctor. He added that since there was no valve replacement, the patient did not have to consume any anticoagulants and come for the monthly follow-ups.

R. Sivakumar, chairman, and Hema Sivakumar, managing director, said the Heart Institute at the hospital was established to ensure enough care was provided to people across social classes.

Ashik Niamthullah, senior consultant cardiothoracic surgeon, Velkumar, senior consultant cardiologist, and Santosh, anaesthetist and critical care specialist were, part of the team which performed the procedure.