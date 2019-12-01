Madurai

Diseased aorta of 55-year-old man replaced

more-in

MADURAI

Doctors at Preethi Hospitals performed a complex surgery on a 55-year-old as her aortic root and ascending aorta were diseased.

The acute aortic dissection surgery, which was performed for five hours recently, involved the preservation of the heart’s valve as its leaflets were in good shape.

Speaking to The Hindu, R. Meenakshisundaram, senior consultant cardiothoracic surgeon, said the aorta was diseased in some patients because of genetic factors, cholesterol deposits or age.

“The aorta begins to weaken after dilating and often splits. If a patient is diagnosed with a diseased aorta, she must be treated instantly as the aorta would otherwise swell and rupture, causing a collapse,” he said.

The surgery for the patient – a shepherd with hypertension from Theni district – was performed free of cost, said the doctor. He added that since there was no valve replacement, the patient did not have to consume any anticoagulants and come for the monthly follow-ups.

R. Sivakumar, chairman, and Hema Sivakumar, managing director, said the Heart Institute at the hospital was established to ensure enough care was provided to people across social classes.

Ashik Niamthullah, senior consultant cardiothoracic surgeon, Velkumar, senior consultant cardiologist, and Santosh, anaesthetist and critical care specialist were, part of the team which performed the procedure.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Madurai
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 1, 2019 12:56:48 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/diseased-aorta-of-55-year-old-man-replaced-madurai/article30126757.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY