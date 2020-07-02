Disease burden maximum in city

MADURAI

02 July 2020 22:26 IST

82% of COVID-19 positive cases in Madurai district are concentrated in the city

With 82.6% of active cases in corporation limits, Madurai district’s COVID-19 disease burden is predominantly in urban areas.

According to data obtained from the district administration, 1,424 out of 1,725 cases as on June 30 are in corporation limits. Though a majority of the cases are concentrated in densely-populated areas within the corporation, officials say it is a relief that the exponential growth of cases in the last couple of weeks have largely remained within the city and not spilled over to rural pockets. The number of active cases in Madurai’s rural areas is only 301 till June 30.

When the first few cases of COVID-19 were reported in Madurai district in March, clusters were seen emerging in areas such as Melur and Kottampatti. However, the disease burden shifted to areas in the corporation. Now, wards like Ellis Nagar, Alwarpuram, Uthangudi, Kannanendhal, Reserve Line, Sundararajapuram and Jadamuni Koil area have all recorded over 20 cases each.

In rural Madurai, the maximum concentration of active cases are in areas bordering the city. Madurai West block has 56 cases, Tirupparankundram 48 cases and Madurai East 46 cases.

Blocks with lower than 10 cases include Sedapatti (5), T. Kallupatti (7), Alanganallur (8) and Kottampatti (9). No case has been registered in Kallikudi block.

Areas like Usilampatti which received a large number of returnees from Dharavi cluster in Mumbai has recorded 29 cases.

Collector T. G. Vinay says the high number in Madurai West block can be attributed to the positive cases in Samayanallur and Paravai pockets. “Most were contacts of positive cases and some emerged from the Paravai wholesale vegetable market,” he says. To ensure that blocks with lower than 10 cases maintained the status quo, the district administration has tightened its reins on containment. “Monitoring revenue officers will not permit movement in and out of containment zones. We are trying to prevent a surge in rural areas,” he said.