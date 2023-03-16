HamberMenu
Disconnect electricity, water supply to building, says High Court

March 16, 2023 10:01 pm | Updated 10:01 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Taking a serious view of the fact that despite an order by a Division Bench of the court to maintain status quo, unauthorised construction had continued at a building in Tiruchi, Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court directed the authorities to disconnect electricity and water supply to the building.

The court was hearing a petition filed by A. Jalal of Tiruchi who sought a direction to the authorities to inspect the building under construction and grant permission only after proper approval from the authorities and stability certificate from the Corporation Engineers.

Justice P. T. Asha observed that despite the orders of the Division Bench to maintain status quo, unauthorised construction continued up to three floors on the premises at Kalaivanar Street in Sangiliyandapuram in Tiruchi. The authorities have shut their eyes to the continuing illegal construction. The averments in the affidavit also indicate that the concrete structure of the third floor had collapsed and the concrete materials had fallen on the common passage, the court observed.

Despite this, no steps have been taken to stop the construction, though it was contended by the counsel representing the authorities that they had passed orders for lock and seal, the court observed. The court directed the Electricity Board to disconnect electricity connection to the premises and Tiruchi Corporation to disconnect water supply connection to the premises forthwith and report before the court on March 17.

The order is passed taking into account the fact that even after order was passed by the Division Bench for maintaining status quo, the same has been flouted, the court observed and posted the case on March 17 for reporting compliance.

