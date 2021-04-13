‘Disciplinary action will be taken against erring bus crew’

13 April 2021 20:14 IST

Madurai

The Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) has informed the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court that disciplinary action would be taken against the erring drivers and conductors who do not stop regular buses that ply between Thoothukudi and Tirunelveli at the designated bus stops.

The court was hearing a public interest litigation petition filed by S.M.A. Pon Gandhimathi Nathan of Thoothukudi district who sought a direction to the TNSTC to ensure that regular buses plying between Thoothukudi and Tirunelveli stop at the designated bus stops for passengers to board or deboard the bus.

The petitioner said that a total of 32 places between Thoothukudi and Tirunelveli had been identified and the regular service government buses must stop at these places. Sometimes, the buses do not stop at these places and this causes much hardship to the passengers.

The TNSTC in a counter affidavit said it had also instructed Checking Inspectors to inspect if the directions were followed.

Taking note of the submissions, a Division Bench of Justices M.M. Sundresh and S. Ananthi closed the petition with liberty to the petitioner to give the particulars of the crew who do not comply with the directions.