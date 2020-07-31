Discharges more than positive cases in Madurai

31 July 2020 01:50 IST

Madurai

A total of 220 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the district on Thursday taking the total number of cases to 10,838. The number of persons who got discharged was 226 on Thursday, which was higher than the new positive cases. The total number of active case stood at 2,384.

Advertising

Advertising

Two deaths were recorded, taking the toll to 233. Both the deaths were recorded in private hospitals.

Out of the new positive cases recorded on Thursday, 86 were persons with influenza like illness or severe acute respiratory illness. Eighty two cases were contacts of positive persons, 12 frontline workers, two pregnant women and one with a travel history. There were two imported cases. Collector T.G. Vinay said 10 cases were notified to other districts.

Virudhunagar

Five more deaths were reported in Virudhunagar district on Thursday taking the death toll in the district to 79. Among this, 73 deaths have been reported in July alone. Except for a 64-year-old patient, all the remaining persons had co-morbidities.

The youngest was a 40-year-old man and the oldest a 86-year-old patient.

Meanwhile, after over a week of 350-plus number of cases each day, Virudhunagar district on Thursday recorded 244 positive cases and a total of 105 patients got discharged.

The total number of positive cases in the district stood at 7,502 and after 4,769 patients got discharged till date, the number of active patients in the district was 2,654.

Among the infected are an official in the Fire and Rescue services, six employees of Virudhunagar panchayat union, a woman police personnel and a government hospital staff, according to sources.

Theni

Theni

recorded 261 COVID-19 positive cases, which took the tally to 4,729. The discharge from the hospital stood at 162.

Dindigul

Dindigul

tested 138 fresh cases, with which the total went up to 2760. The State medical bulletin showed that 78 people were discharged.

Ramanathapuram

Ramanathapuram

accounted for 46 new cases of COVID-19, which took the total number of positive cases to 3,215. There were 73 discharges from the hospital.

Sivaganga

Sivaganga

had 75 fresh cases, which took the tally to 2,301. The hospital discharged 63 people on a single day.

Tirunelveli

Tirunelveli’s

infection tally crossed the 5,000-mark with the addition of 277 new COVID-19 cases including 272 indigenous cases that took the number to 5,002. The district now has 2,113 active cases after 109 patients were discharged. Unfortunately, the district witnessed the death of eight COVID-19 positive patients on Thursday to take the death tally to 35.

Kanniyakumari had 248 new cases to take the district’s tally to 4,523 and the number of active cases to 2,015 as 176 patients were discharged. The district has lost 33 patients so far.

Thoothukudi district, which has so far witnessed death of 43 patients, with the death of 5 persons on Thursday, added 220 more cases which took the tally to 6,812. After 370 patients were discharged on Thursday, the district had 2,275 patients.

Tenkasi’s tally moved up to 1,968 with the addition of 56 new cases and the district has 987 patients. After losing three patients to the viral infection on Thursday, the district has so far witnessed the death of 19 patients.