4 more patients discharged

Four more COVID-19 positive patients, who were undergoing treatment in the Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital, were discharged on Thursday evening.

Two patients from Melapalayam, one each from Pattamadai and KTC Nagar, were discharged after two samples drawn from them within the gap of 48 hours tested negative. With this, the total number of patients discharged from the TVMCH has moved up to 22 as one person on April 8, 12 on April 14 and five more on April 15 were discharged. Now, 35 patients are undergoing treatment in the TVMCH.

Meanwhile, Collector Shilpa Prabhakar Satish chaired a meeting with officials from Departments of Agriculture, Labour, Police and Revenue on allowing manufacturing units to resume operation as the Union Government has relaxed the lockdown norms for some sections of manufacturing units.

She said the lockdown norms would be relaxed from April 20 to enable micro, small and medium enterprises like brick kiln, two-wheeler, four-wheeler and heavy vehicle repair shops on highways, rural industries, highway restaurants, fertilizers and pesticide manufacturing units, fishing, courier service, rural constructions, electricians, plumbers, coffee, tea and rubber estates etc to resume operations with 50% of workforce.

So, the officials should concentrate on these units and allow them to work without violating the relaxed norms.

“Since these measures have been initiated with the objective of improving the economy, officials should ensure it should not violate in anyway the lockdown and personal distancing being enforced everywhere,” Ms. Shilpa said.