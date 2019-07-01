Disburse salary arrears, say college staff

About 10 members from the teaching and non teaching staff of M.S.S. Wakf Board College here submitted a petition to Collector T. S. Rajasekar on Monday, seeking immediate disbursal of their salary which has been delayed for three months now.

They said the teachers were finding it difficult to meet their household expenses without their regular income.

M. Mumtaz, a professor, said they were unsure of when they would receive their pending salaries. “We approached the Director of Collegiate Education and Regional Joint Director to release funds for disbursal of salary. We have also obtained a order from Madurai Bench of the Madras High court to this effect on May 29. But there has been no positive development,” she said.

R. Athiapparajan, another staff, said the district administration must step in and ensure that they could concentrate on teaching instead of begging for their salaries.

Earlier in the day, the teachers wore badges as a form of protest. “The students asked why we wore badges and when we told them the salary issue, expressing solidarity, they staged a protest outside college,” he said.