Disburse pending salaries to teachers of aided colleges, says MUTA

Published - June 24, 2024 09:35 pm IST - MADURAI 

The Hindu Bureau

MUTA members stage a protest outside the office of Regional Joint Director of Collegiate Education in Madurai on Monday. | Photo Credit: G. MOORTHY

Members of the MUTA (Madurai Kamaraj University, Manonmaniam Sundaranar University, Mother Teresa Women’s University and Alagappa University) staged a petition-giving protest at the Regional Joint Director of Collegiate Education office in Madurai on Monday, demanding the release of pending salaries to associate professors working in aided colleges in the State.  

About 350 members from Madurai, Theni, Dindigul, Sivaganga and Virudhunagar districts participated in the protest.  

The members claimed that the State government had paid salaries along with arrears to teachers working in all the universities and government colleges in Tamil Nadu following a G.O. issued by the Higher Education Department. But salaries for the teachers of aided colleges had not been released yet. 

Though promotion for associate professors has been given, it remains only on paper. Salaries as per the new pay structure, has not been granted yet, said MUTA vice-president P.K. Periasamy Raja.  

Mr. Raja further said that out of eight regions in the State, the government aided college teachers of six regions (Chennai, Tiruchi, Vellore, Cuddalore, Madurai and Tirunelveli) were not given salary dues for the Associate Professor cadre. 

However, aided college teachers in the Coimbatore and Thanjavur regions have been paid. Questioning the rationale behind leaving out aided colleges in some districts, he said the excuse of fund crunch was not true because in the last fiscal itself (2023-24) about ₹200 crore was returned to the Finance Department as unspent.  

Demanding the immediate intervention of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, the members submitted a petition with the regional Joint Director. 

