Disburse pending salaries for aided-college professors, says MUTA

ADVERTISEMENT

Members of Madurai Kamaraj, Manonmaniam Sundaranar, Mother Teresa and Alagappa University Teachers association (MUTA) staged a sit-in protest in government-aided colleges in Madurai on Thursday demanding disbursal of pending salaries following their promotion in 2023.

S. Ramesh Raj, Zone 1 president of MUTA, said that following rampant and repeated protests across the State demanding the government to issue orders for the promotion of assistant professors to the rank of associate professors in aided colleges, an order was passed in 2023 for the promotion.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The promotion which was to be issued in 2020 was already delayed by three years, which affected their seniority and salary structure. Again, even after the promotion orders were issued before a year, continuing with the same salary was not acceptable,” he added.

“As the salary difference between the assistant and associate professors would be around ₹35,000, not receiving the extra amount for about a year would cost us a lot,” he said.

Despite representing the issue to several officials and ministers, the salary problem was not resolved yet. “We would be continuing our sit-in protest indefinitely till our demands are met,” Mr. Ramesh Raj said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.