GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Disburse pending salaries for aided-college professors, says MUTA

Published - June 20, 2024 08:42 pm IST - MADURAI 

The Hindu Bureau

 

Members of Madurai Kamaraj, Manonmaniam Sundaranar, Mother Teresa and Alagappa University Teachers association (MUTA) staged a sit-in protest in government-aided colleges in Madurai on Thursday demanding disbursal of pending salaries following their promotion in 2023.  

S. Ramesh Raj, Zone 1 president of MUTA, said that following rampant and repeated protests across the State demanding the government to issue orders for the promotion of assistant professors to the rank of associate professors in aided colleges, an order was passed in 2023 for the promotion.  

“The promotion which was to be issued in 2020 was already delayed by three years, which affected their seniority and salary structure. Again, even after the promotion orders were issued before a year, continuing with the same salary was not acceptable,” he added.  

“As the salary difference between the assistant and associate professors would be around ₹35,000, not receiving the extra amount for about a year would cost us a lot,” he said.  

Despite representing the issue to several officials and ministers, the salary problem was not resolved yet. “We would be continuing our sit-in protest indefinitely till our demands are met,” Mr. Ramesh Raj said.  

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.