Disburse family pension dues to victims of murder cases: forum

Dalit Liberation Movement – Tamil Nadu submitted a petition to Collector M.S. Sangeetha on Monday with a demand to disburse family pension dues to the victims of murder cases booked under Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.

According to the SC/ST Act, the victim’s family is entitled to receive a monthly pension of ₹13,200, said the petitioner, S. Karrupiah, president of Dalit Liberation Movement. “Till February 2024, 49 members affected in 42 cases received ₹13,200 per head. But following a direction from an official, it was abruptly reduced to ₹7,500,” he alleged.

Accusing this move as against the Act itself, he questioned how a Union government’s rules could be altered by an official without a notification or direction from the Union government.

Besides, the assistance was stopped for 506 beneficiaries since March, he said. “Living for six months without the assistance after losing a prime bread winner to atrocities was unthinkable,” Mr. Karrupiah said.

The total dues of ₹4.09 crore should immediately be disbursed, he said.

According to an official of the Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare Department, the reduction was made taking into account the Dearness Allowance percentage of the pension. “From now on, the beneficiaries will be receiving the pension directly from the State and the district officials will have nothing to do with any delay in disbursal.”