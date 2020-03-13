Disburse crop insurance soon, say maize farmers

A section of maize farmers from Peraiyur taluk, who are members of an association, petitioned the Collector here on Thursday, demanding faster disbursal of crop insurance pending for the year 2018-2019.

O.A. Narayanasamy of the association said the delay had affected about 7,000 farmers in the taluk.

“Due to water shortage and Fall Armyworm attack, more than 50% of the maize crop got damaged in 2018- 2019. A farmer had to suffer a loss of ₹20,000 for every acre of the crop,” Mr. Narayanasamy said.

Subsequently, farmers had to pledge their gold jewellery or borrow money on high interest to start cultivation for the next year. “Compounding the woes, traders have drastically reduced the prices of maize to a meagre ₹1,400 a quintal this year. Hence many farmers have a large stock of maize with them. Maize farmers are facing a major crisis,” he said.

Mr. Narayanasamy also added that farmers had paid a premium of around ₹300 for each acre of maize crop under Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana.

“Crop insurance has been paid to farmers in other districts. Hence, they must disburse the dues quickly and help the farmers here,” he said.