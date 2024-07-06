ADVERTISEMENT

Disbursal of pending salary to teachers of aided colleges demanded

Published - July 06, 2024 09:59 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

College teachers staging a protest in Madurai on Saturday. | Photo Credit: R. ASHOK

 

MUTA (Madurai Kamaraj University, Manonmaniam Sundaranar University, Mother Teresa Women’s University and Alagappa University), along with All University Teachers Association (AUT) and Tamil Nadu Government College Teachers’ Association (TNGCTA), staged a hunger-strike protest here on Saturday, demanding for the release of pending salaries to associate professors working in aided colleges in the State.   

A.T. Senthamarai Kannan, President, said, that the State government had paid salaries along with arrears to teachers working in all the universities and government colleges in Tamil Nadu following a G.O. issued by the Higher Education Department. “But salaries for the teachers at aided colleges had not been released yet, “he added.   

However, aided college teachers in the Coimbatore and Thanjavur regions had been paid. Questioning the rationale behind leaving out aided colleges in some districts, he said the excuse of fund crunch was not true because in the last fiscal itself (2023-24) about ₹200 crore was returned to the Finance Department as unspent.   

Lectures from Madurai, Dindigul, Theni, Virudhunagar and Sivaganga took part in the protest.

