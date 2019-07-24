Disaster response teams ready

Kanniyakumari

As a precautionary measure, nine disaster response teams have been deployed across the district on the instructions of the government.

Over the past week, gusty winds felled trees and caused intrusion of seawater into coastal hamlets.

Along with the Fire and Rescue services, officials from various departments including the Revenue, Public Works, Highways Department officials have been conducting inspection across the district over the past week.

The teams have been deployed at Nagercoil, Thovalai, Suseenthiram, Killiyur, Thuckalay, Vilavancode, Munchirai, Melpuram and Colachel.

Disaster response training is being provided to the teams under the supervision of District Fire Officer Saravanababu.