Disaster Response Force personnel deployed in Madurai

An 80-member Tamil Nadu Disaster Response Force has been deployed in Madurai city for emergency requirements during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Several teams of the TNDRF have been posted in various cities like Chennai, Tiruchi, Coimbatore, Tirunelveli, and Salem.

“At present, we are trying to create awareness about the danger of COVID-19 in crowded places and at important road junctions. We are distributing pamphlets to the motorists and advising them against venturing out unnecessarily as the deadly virus could infect them,” a Sub-Inspector of Police of the special force said.

He said that though many people come out for buying only essential goods like groceries, medicines and vegetables, some youths were found roaming aimlessly on the roads. Such people are being explained about the importance of personal distancing.

“We help the city police in ensuring people coming out only during the permitted time,” he added.

The force has been trained in carrying out rescue operations during calamities like floods, earthquakes and cyclones.

They had been deployed in Uthagamandalam and Kodaikanal during clyclone last year. Besides, they were also deployed for crowd control in Tirunelveli and Thoothukudi during Tamirabarani Pushkaram.

“Many of us have undergone training in rescue operations to be taken up during chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear warfare,’ he added.

A senior officer in Madurai City Police said that these personnel would be used for creating awareness and during any emergency situations arising during the lockdown.