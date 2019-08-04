Disaster management teams carry out rescue drill

Ramanathapuram

Seeking to ensure that the Disaster Management System was always prepared to carry out relief and rescue operations in the event of natural calamities and disaster situations, personnel drawn from various departments and ‘First Responders’ carried out ‘Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief Work – Mock Exercise’ at the coastal Thondi on Sunday.

Collector K Veera Raghava Rao who supervised the relief and rescue operations carried out by trained police, fire and rescue personnel, district disaster management teams and personnel drawn from revenue, public health, animal husbandry, highways and local body departments congratulated the teams for responding timely at different scenarios.

The real time exercise was carried at different coastal areas in the district to check as how well the system was prepared to rise to the occasion during disaster and he was satisfied with their performances, he said.

“The exercise showed that the trained personnel and staffers of all departments are well prepared with inventories, materials, equipments and communication systems,” he said and congratulated the team of revenue officials, led by Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) R Suman.

In the mock exercise, the disaster management personnel rescued about 80 people who were trapped in a shopping mall after the mall was collapsed in heavy flooding. Similarly, the teams also rescued people from collapsed houses, temple and hospital flooded after heavy rains.

Mr Rao also supervised post-rescue operations in which, the rescued people were accommodated in rescue and relief shelters and offered food and medical assistance. The teams also restored power supply in the flood affected villages. The teams carried out the exercises as and when different scenarios were announced based on inputs from the Hyderabad based Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Service.

The exercises also helped to fine tune the communication system from the District Emergency Operation Centre to the Disaster Management teams and trained First Responders, formed in the coastal villages. The exercises were carried out in coastal villages in Thiruvadanai, Thondi, Kilakarai blocks.