Disaster management messages, pictures adorn walls of VAO’s office buildings

July 13, 2023 - THOOTHUKUDI

Thoothukudi district administration has judiciously utilised the disaster management awareness creation funds by writing awareness messages and drawing pictures on the walls of offices of Village Administrative Officers in 19 vulnerable coastal villages.

Usually, the awareness funds are used on pamphlets printing, hoardings, making announcements through public address system.

The district has received ₹39.50 lakh for conducting IEC (Information, Education and Communication) activities as mandated by the State government to create awareness among the residents of vulnerable villages, especially in the coastal hamlets, about dos and don’ts of disaster management,

“Since the public would forget disaster management information very quickly when we give them awareness pamphlets or make recorded announcements through PA system, we want to constantly remind them of the dos and don’ts during natural disaster such as gale, torrential rain, lightning, flooding, tsunami, etc. Hence, we chose the buildings housing the offices of village administrative officers in these target villages for this purpose.,’ said Collector K. Senthil Raj who handed over disaster management kits to volunteers on completion of training.

After renovating these offices, a fresh coat of paint was given before legibly writing on the walls the disaster management information and drawing relevant pictures. It will be there permanently as long as it is properly maintained. “We believe this will constantly educate the local people on safety,” the Collector said.

Under this scheme, the VAO’s offices in Meelavittaan I and II, Korampallam II, Mulakkaadu I, Kongarayakurichi, Kayalpattinam, Authoor, Punnaikayal, Alwarthirunagari, Mukkani, Thirukkaloor, Angamangalam, Pazhayakayal, Gandhi Nagar, Iluppaiyoorani, Sannathuputhukudi, Vaippar, Periyasamypuram, Valasamudhram and Keezha Arasadi have been painted with IEC disaster management awareness messages and pictures.

Moreover, phone numbers to be contacted in case of emergency have also been written there. “The walls of the government buildings are spoilt by unwanted posters… This successful effort will stop this menace permanently. Now, we’re planning to educate the public through similar measure the ways and means of getting government assistances without anyone’s help,” Mr. Senthil Raj said.

