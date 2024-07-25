ADVERTISEMENT

Disaster management drill held

Published - July 25, 2024 11:18 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Nursing college students take part in a disaster management drill organised by Indian Red Cross Society at Madurai Collectorate on Thursday. | Photo Credit:

Youth Red Cross volunteers of Indian Red Cross Society conducted a disaster management drill at Madurai Collectorate on Thursday to create awareness of how to handle emergency situations. Around 100 nursing students participated in the event.

The volunteers explained and demonstrated various safety measures to be taken at the time of a man-made or natural disaster.

They said during rescue operations, the rescuer should be cautious and both the rescuer and the person being rescued should have safety equipment. This would save lives as sometimes the rescuer could act in haste without understanding the situation, the volunteers said.

They demonstrated how the safety equipment should be used. The nursing students were told about various steps to be taken pre-disaster, during disaster and post-disaster.

