Disaster management drill held

A drill being conducted at NGO Colony in Dindigul on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

A drill on rescue operations was held at NGO Colony near here on Thursday.

The Collector S. Visakan monitored different methods of saving people stuck in floodwaters using various equipment. He said that the Fire and Rescue Services Department, Health and Family Welfare Department, Revenue Department, District Disaster Management and local bodies carried out the exercise to prevent loss of lives during disasters like heavy rain and flood.

Similar exercises were held at Anaipatti in Nilakottai Taluk, Thamaraikulam in Palani Taluk, Lakshmanampatti check dam in Vedasandur Taluk and Pethuparai in Kodaikanal Taluk, following prescribed standard operating procedures.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This is a routine drill conducted ahead of the southwest monsoon. Five vulnerable spots across the district were identified to conduct these drills. We are planning to hold more such exercise shortly,” he said. The exercise was aimed at creating awareness of precautionary measures to be taken during floods, search and rescue operations.

Superintendent of Police V. Baskaran and Corporation Commissioner S. Sivasubramaniam were present.