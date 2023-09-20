Disaster management drill conducted in Tirunelveli

September 20, 2023 06:16 pm | Updated 06:17 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

Fire and Rescue Services personnel on Wednesday conducted a disaster management drill at Sarah Tucker College in Tirunelveli to sensitise students about the dos and don’ts during natural calamities and man-made disasters.

As the three-month-long northeast monsoon would start in October to occasionally trigger flood in the perennial Tamirabharani and inundate low-lying residential areas, the disaster management drill was organised in the college.

Inaugurating the drill, Collector K.P. Karthikeyan opened the exhibition on rescue equipment being used by the personnel during emergency and natural calamity.

Dr. Karthikeyan said the drills were being conducted to create awareness among the students of ways to escape from a flood-like situation using plastic pots, water can, LPG cylinder, wooden planks, thermocol etc. Even though the district administration was taking precautionary steps to avert water-borne diseases, dengue and other vector-borne diseases during the monsoon, the public should cooperate with the official machinery.

District Fire Officer Ganesan, Tahsildar, Disaster Management, Selvam and others participated in the event.

Kanniyakumari district

In a drill organised at Konam Government Arts and Science College at Nagercoil in Kanniyakumari district, Collector P.N. Sridhar participated.

Even though the government departments would carry-out relief and rescue operations during natural calamities, the public, especially the younger generation, should understand about things to be done at the time of distress. Since the district had a 72-km-long coast, the coastal population should know about sea erosion, tsunami and other threats being posed by rough sea, Mr. Sridhar said.

People living close to the river and water bodies should understand about things to be done during floodingm he added.

The Fire and Rescue Services personnel demonstrated extinguishing different types of fire using the latest equipment available with them and also taught participants techniques on dousing the flame with domestically available materials.

