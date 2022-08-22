Disaster management awareness vehicle flagged off

Special Correspondent
August 22, 2022 22:00 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

TIRUNELVELI

ADVERTISEMENT

Collector V. Vishnu flagged off a disaster management awareness vehicle here on Monday to educate the school children.

 As the State Government has planned to train 65,000 volunteers from 13 coastal districts of Tamil Nadu for forming village-level community disaster management teams, 4,000 volunteers are to be trained in Tirunelveli district. In the first phase, students of government and the government-aided schools are being trained in phased manner on rescuing the victims during fire accident, tsunami, tremor etc.

 Moreover, disaster management awareness vehicle with huge LED screen will visit the schools and the colleges to create awareness among the students on dos and don’ts during natural calamities.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

 “The vehicle will visit at least 6 high and higher secondary schools everyday to educate the students on rescuing the victims or assisting the rescuers during rescue operations,” Mr. Vishnu said.

 District Revenue Officer C. Jayashree and tahsildar (Disaster Management) Selvam were present.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app