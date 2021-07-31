Disabled Welfare Office gets new building

TIRUNELVELI

31 July 2021 21:59 IST

The District Disabled Welfare Office on the Collectorate premises has got a new office built on an outlay of ₹1 crore.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin inaugurated the office from Chennai through videoconference on Saturday.

In a simple function held in the newly inaugurated office, Tirunelveli MP S. Gnanathiraviam, Palayamkottai MLA M. Abdul Wahab and District Revenue Officer A. Perumal lit the traditional lamp after the Chief Minister inaugurated the building.

District Differently abled Welfare Officer Shanthi Glory Emerald was present.