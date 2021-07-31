Madurai

Disabled Welfare Office gets new building

Newly inaugurated welfare office for physically challenged at Tirunelveli District Collectorate. | Photo Credit: A. SHAIKMOHIDEEN
Special Correspondent TIRUNELVELI 31 July 2021 21:59 IST
Updated: 31 July 2021 21:59 IST

The District Disabled Welfare Office on the Collectorate premises has got a new office built on an outlay of ₹1 crore.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin inaugurated the office from Chennai through videoconference on Saturday.

Advertising
Advertising

In a simple function held in the newly inaugurated office, Tirunelveli MP S. Gnanathiraviam, Palayamkottai MLA M. Abdul Wahab and District Revenue Officer A. Perumal lit the traditional lamp after the Chief Minister inaugurated the building.

District Differently abled Welfare Officer Shanthi Glory Emerald was present.

Comments
More In Madurai
Read more...