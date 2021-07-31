Madurai

Disabled Welfare Office gets new building

Newly inaugurated welfare office for physically challenged at Tirunelveli District Collectorate.   | Photo Credit: A. SHAIKMOHIDEEN

The District Disabled Welfare Office on the Collectorate premises has got a new office built on an outlay of ₹1 crore.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin inaugurated the office from Chennai through videoconference on Saturday.

In a simple function held in the newly inaugurated office, Tirunelveli MP S. Gnanathiraviam, Palayamkottai MLA M. Abdul Wahab and District Revenue Officer A. Perumal lit the traditional lamp after the Chief Minister inaugurated the building.

District Differently abled Welfare Officer Shanthi Glory Emerald was present.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 31, 2021 9:59:51 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/disabled-welfare-office-gets-new-building/article35657461.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY