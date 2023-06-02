June 02, 2023 07:32 pm | Updated 07:32 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

Following cancellation of recognition of three government medical colleges in Tamil Nadu, the State Government is attending to the problems, if any, in other medical colleges in a bid to avoid yet another round of embarrassment.

As the Union Government has cancelled the recognition of Government Stanley Medical College, Chennai, K.A.P. Viswanatham Government Medical College, Tiruchi, and Dharmapuri Government Medical College based on the report submitted by the National Medical Commission that highlighted the discrepancies including improper installation of CCTV cameras and biometric system for doctors and the students of these colleges and a few more problems, the Department of Medical Education has initiated urgent steps to weed-out the problems, if any, in all government medical colleges across the State.

“Since these three medical colleges, having 500 seats, have lost their recognition even as the students are waiting for their admission, this embarrassing development has shaken the government. Hence, the officials are being rushed to visit all government medical colleges to set things right in a bid to save the recognition,” said officials of Thoothukudi Medical College, where Director of Medical Education R. Shanthi Malar inspected on Friday.

After inspecting the pharmacy, delivery ward, laundry and the mortuary of Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital, she asked the hospital authorities to take immediate steps to remove the water stagnating on the hospital premises. She also visited the ongoing construction of new building in the hospital and also in the college.

Dean Sivakumar and Resident Medical Officer Silas Jayamani were present.

