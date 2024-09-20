Director of Legal Studies asked to file report on faculty strength in govt. law colleges

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Friday directed the Director of Legal Studies to file a report on the number of available faculty members and students in government law colleges across the State.

The court issued the direction while hearing a public interest litigation petition filed by A.V. Saha of Madurai who sought a direction to authorities to fill the posts of permanent and guest faculty in government law colleges in Madurai, Theni, Karaikudi, Ramanathapuram, Tirunelveli and Tiruchi.

A Division Bench of Justices R. Subramanian and L. Victoria Gowri observed that though several law colleges had been established by the government, it was found that most of the colleges lacked basic facilities and there were vacancies in teaching posts.

The court observed that there was an urgent need to redress the situation. It directed the Director of Legal Studies to file a report on the student-teacher ratio, year-wise strength of students, available faculty members in the government law colleges, whether the colleges had permanent principals and the number of permanent and guest faculty and non-teaching staff.

The petitioner said a significant number of professor posts in various law colleges were vacant and it had severely impacted the academic environment and the quality of education. The vacancies had not only diminished the quality of classroom instruction but had also hindered the students’ access to academic mentorship, guidance in research and participation in moot court exercises, which were integral to legal education.

The absence of regular teaching staff had led to delays in completion of syllabi, leaving students under-prepared for exams and future legal practice, the petitioner said, and sought a direction to the authorities concerned to fill the posts of permanent and guest faculty. The court adjourned the hearing in the case till October 3.

