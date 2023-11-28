Director of Karaikudi-based private finance firm arrested

November 28, 2023 02:43 pm | Updated 02:43 pm IST - MADURAI

A retired bank official, who was the director of a private finance company with its registered office in Karaikudi, was arrested by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) police on Tuesday, November 28, 2023, on charges of cheating and breach of trust, among others.

Following complaints from depositors that the finance company had not returned their deposits even after the maturity date, the police had conducted inquiries, and registered cases. The investigations revealed that the company had accepted deposits from members the public and assured them of high returns. Though the complainants said that the company had allegedly siphoned off ₹400 crore, a probe is still underway to determine the exact amount, police said.

In this connection, the police had booked 44 people and 13 were arrested.

A special team led by DSP Sriramachandran and Inspector Ranimuthu arrested the director of the firm, Subramanian, and produced him before a special court in Madurai.

