Director inspects training programme for newly-recruited firemen

Director of Fire and Rescue Services B. K. Ravi on Monday inspected the training programme for the newly-recruited firemen that is under way at a private college near here.

Mr. Ravi also inspected the modern rescue equipment at Tallakulam Fire station. Among them were door opener, iron cutter, thermal image camera and rope ladder.

He also inspected the office of District Fire Officer and the land identified for the training centre for Department of Fire and Rescue at Idayapatti.

He also reviewed the functioning of the fire and rescue stations in southern region along with the Deputy Director (Fire and Rescue), Southern Region, N. Vijayakumar.