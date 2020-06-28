Madurai

Directive to private hospitals

Madurai Collector T.G. Vinay and Corporation Commissioner S. Visakan interacting with District Monitoring Officer B. Chandra Mohan via video conferencing, in Madurai on Sunday.

‘Report condition of patients daily’

Private hospitals must provide daily reports of positive patients under treatment to the control room of the district administration, Monitoring Officer B. Chandra Mohan said on Sunday.

The Monitoring Officer, who was in Chennai, addressed private hospitals in Madurai city via video conferencing.

Collector T.G. Vinay and Madurai Corporation Commissioner S. Visakan participated in the meeting.

Dr. Chandra Mohan said all private hospitals must have a separate outpatient wing to screen and treat patients displaying symptoms of COVID-19. They had to follow protocols issued by the government for treatment. Late referrals of such patients to government hospitals must be avoided.

Details regarding the number of beds available and status of treatment must be regularly updated with the district administration.

Also, private hospitals must allocate additional beds for treating positive patients.

All hospitals must have sufficient wash basins with running water and soaps in front of their hospitals.

They must also regularly disinfect the premises, the officer added.

