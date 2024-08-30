Directions issued for immersion of Ganesh idols

The Madurai District Administration has issued guidelines on permissible materials for making Ganesha idols for the immersion ceremony in connection with Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.

As per the direction of Collector M. S. Sangeetha, idols made of Plaster of Paris (PoP) are banned and only those made of natural, biodegradable and eco-friendly raw materials, without toxic, inorganic raw materials, (such as traditional virtuous clay and mud, free from PoP, plastic and thermocol (polystyrene) should be encouraged, allowed and promoted.

Further, the use of toxic and non-biodegradable chemical dyes or oil paints for painting the idols are strictly prohibited. Enamel and synthetic dye-based paints on idols should be discouraged. Instead, eco-friendly, water-based, bio-degradable and non-toxic natural dyes are to be used, the Collector said.

The use of single-use plastic and thermocol are not permitted. Only eco-friendly materials such as straw structures should be used to make the idols or decorate the idols.

Removable and washable decorative clothes made of natural materials and dyes should be used for beautification of idols instead of disposable materials containing paints and other toxic chemicals.

Materials used for worship should be removed from the idols before they are immersed. People can immerse the idols in a total of 18 permitted waterbodies in the district.