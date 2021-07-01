Madurai

Direction to bulk waste generators

Madurai Corporation Commissioner K. P. Karthikeyan has directed the bulk waste generators to segregate their waste and compost their biodegradable waste.

A press release from the Corporation said that all bulk waste generators must comply with the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016, which mandates them to set up composting units to process their biodegradable waste.

Bulk waste generators include hotels, apartments, hospitals, large commercial complexes and markets. The bulk waste generators must segregate biodegradable and non-biodegradable waste. They can either compost their own biodegradable waste or pay a charge to an organisation which will collectively compost the biodegradable waste of bulk waste generators.

Non-biodegradable waste must be separately handed over to the civic body for recycling, he added.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 1, 2021 9:59:53 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/direction-to-bulk-waste-generators/article35085278.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY